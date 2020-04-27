23-year-old Jeff T. Cotonon-Ramos, of Georgetown, charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a Georgetown man following multiple complaints of shots-fired.

The incident began around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, when troopers were dispatched to the area of Briarwood Road, in Georgetown, for a shots-fired complaint. A resident told them they heard gunshots and saw a blue Toyota Corolla traveling on the road. A second report of shots-fired was reported a short time later in the area of Shingle Point Road. There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

A trooper observed a blue Toyota Corolla with registration tags matching those provided by a witness traveling north on Sand Hill Road, approaching Sand Hill Lane. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, a 24-year-old Georgetown man, and 23-year-old Jeff T. Cotonon-Ramos, a passenger. An odor of alcohol was detected and a DUI investigation ensued.

A Glock 19 firearm and 9mm round casings were found on the passenger’s side floor of the vehicle. Both the driver and Cotonon-Ramos were taken into custody without incident.

The driver was charged with misdemeanors, to include DUI, third-degree conspiracy and failure to obey an emergency order. Cotonon-Ramos was charged with felony carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm while under the influence, disorderly conduct and failure to obey an emergency order. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,500 secured bond.