Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. staff is actively coordinating among various departments making plans for when restrictions are reduced enabling programs and services to again be provided.

Once state guidelines permit the opening of its Milford facility, KSI will be ready to serve its program participants in a manner it feels safe and compliant.

KSI is following statewide guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic by practicing social distancing. Although gathering is restricted and KSI is unable to provide services as it normally does, key staff are utilizing conference and zoom calls to provide case management to the nearly 300 individuals receiving KSI services.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.