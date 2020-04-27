Attempted robbery in Lincoln

Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred at a residence in Cedar Village Mobile Home Park in Lincoln.

The incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, when troopers were dispatched to a residence on Major Street for a report of an attempted robbery. A 20-year-old male resident advised that two men had knocked on his front door and when he answered, they asked if he had any drugs. When he indicated that he did not, a physical altercation ensued. The suspects attempted to enter the residence but were unable and left the scene. No one was injured..

The suspects were described as two black males. According to police, one of them spoke with a Haitian accent.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective Mills at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.