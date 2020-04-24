Lala is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Gorgeous Lala found herself homeless at just two years old. She doesn't know why she ended up at the Brandywine Valley SPCA, because she's a good girl.

Lala loves meeting new people, long walks and snuggles. She is well-behaved and house- and crate-trained. Her only request is to be the only pet in the home. She would be great for an active couple or a family with older children.

Lala is currently in a foster home. E-mail Lauren Campbell at lcampbell@bvspca.org to arrange an introduction.