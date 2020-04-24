Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, joined a group of 40 senators April 23 in calling on the Treasury Department to ensure that families who are not required to file taxes and will automatically receive their COVID-19 stimulus payment do not need to wait until next year to receive the additional $500 payment per dependent child that they were promised.

“We write to express our concern that without additional action from your agencies, many families who receive Social Security benefits and have young children may not receive the full cash assistance that Congress provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act until 2021,” wrote the senators. “We urge your agencies to ensure that economically vulnerable nonfilers receiving Social Security retirement, Social Security disability, Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Affairs benefits receive stimulus payments for themselves and their dependent children as quickly as possible — before next year.”

The letter follows the Treasury’s announcement on April 20 that families on Social Security who do not file tax returns needed to enter additional information on the IRS website within 48 hours in order to receive the $500 payment per dependent child that they are entitled to, and that if they missed the deadline, they would not receive the additional payment until 2021. The Treasury’s announcement also indicated that they will soon set a similar deadline for recipients of SSI and certain VA benefits who do not usually file taxes.

To remedy this issue, the senators wrote to the Treasury secretary and Social Security commissioner, stating, “We request that Treasury find another way forward that — without delaying any automatic $1,200 payments — ensures that these Social Security beneficiaries and their children quickly receive the full amount of cash assistance for which they are eligible. We urge your agencies to continue providing access to the non-filers tool after non-filers have received their initial automatic stimulus payments, so that these economically vulnerable individuals can request and receive additional payments for dependent children prior to 2021.”