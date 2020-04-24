Here's what we know

Here are the most recent updates from the Capital School District, from an interview with superintendent Dan Shelton.

Teaching at home

Capital’s remote learning plan, Senators@Home, will continue through June 15 after Gov. Carney announced that schools will stay closed for the rest of the school year.

Students have been learning from a combination of online resources and printed materials that are mailed to them. Shelton said this was important since not every family has access to the internet. “We believe equity is a huge, important part to all of this,” he said.

After the first two weeks of school closures, teachers began rolling out a remote learning plan with multiple phases. With each phase, the content gets more rigorous and grade-specific.

Since much of the high school work is online, the district has tried to get all those students connected, and only a handful are still without internet, Shelton said. Staff have handed out devices to any high school and middle school students in need, and are now working through the elementary level.

Focusing on social and emotional learning, Capital posted a link on their website where families can request counseling for their student or find more information related to the crisis: bit.ly/csdstayhealthy.

“We’re proud of the work that our teachers and administrative staff is doing to make sure our student needs are being met,” Shelton said. Faculty continues to do professional development to learn about this new way of teaching.

Graduation? Prom?

There are no confirmed details yet for Dover High School’s graduation, which is scheduled for June 3.

“Senior activities are still being finalized to ensure their special moments can be captured the best way we can and more information will be forthcoming,” Shelton wrote in a letter to the district April 24.

The district is finding ways to celebrate the students since they won’t be able to finish their senior year as planned, including missing moments like prom. “There’s some huge things that every senior kind of looks forward to that they’re probably not going to be able to do,” he said.

More

Meal delivery will continue. Staff members have served 45,564 meals as of April 23. The Child Nutrition Department staff make about 60 stops, delivering 1,000 meals every school day. The district is partnering with the Food Bank of Delaware’s Backpack Program for students and families on the weekends. For more visit, https://www.fbd.org/backpack-program. Churches have donated to support Capital’s families. Donations have come from Frontline Ministries, Calvary Church, Whatcoat United Methodist Church, Presbyterian Church of Dover, John Wesley AME Church, Wesley United Methodist Church and Christ Church, Dover. Middle school construction plans were to be shared with the Dover Planning Commission in March, but that was postponed. The plans will go to the Development and Advisory Committee April 29 and then to the planning commission May 18.

While Capital originally planned to break ground as early as April, the district cannot get a construction permit until they get planning commission approval. “That’s our biggest roadblock right now,” Shelton said. The plans have already been approved by the state agencies under the Preliminary Land Use Service, and the construction committee continues to meet, he said.

The Board of Education held its first virtual meeting April 8. The board members will continue to meet that way with the next meeting Wednesday, May 6.

For more about public meetings, visit https://www.capital.k12.de.us/discover_capital/public_meetings.

School board elections are Tuesday, June 16. Gov. John Carney mandated this delay in his sixth modification to the state of emergency. Incumbent Anthony DePrima, Dennis S. Hallock Sr. and Leandra Casson Marshall are running for one seat with a five-year term.