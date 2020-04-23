The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Dukes Road, between Hastings Drive and Bi State Boulevard, Laurel, from 5 a.m. April 27 to 11:59 p.m. April 29, so Delmarva Central Railroad can resurface and perform general maintenance on the railroad crossing.

Eastbound detour route is Dukes Road onto Hastings Drive to West Street to Market Street to South Central Avenue and return to Dukes Road. Westbound detour route is Dukes Road to Bi State Boulevard onto Market Street to West Street to Hastings Drive and back to Dukes Road.

Detour signage will be posted.