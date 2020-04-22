33-year-old Jordan Kirn, of Salisbury, Maryland, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Salisbury, Maryland man after two domestic incidents.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, 33-year-old Jordan Kirn went to his ex-girlfriend's residence, located in the 6000 block of Old Sharptown Road in Laurel, to get some of his things. They had an argument and, according to police, Kirn struck her in the face. She was able to leave and call 911 after a brief struggle.

Two children were present during the incident. Neither were injured. The victim did not seek medical treatment for her injuries.

Police were unable to locate Kirn after the incident and issued warrants for his arrest on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree assault.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, troopers were dispatched to the same residence for another report of a domestic incident. This time, police said Kirn entered the home without permission. The victim and two children were asleep and awoken by a loud noise in the hallway. When the victim went into the hallway, Kirn confronted her and a physical altercation ensued. According to police, he pulled out a pocket knife and threatened to harm her. He left in his car and the victim locked the door and called 911.

Police responded and cleared the area. However, after they left, the victim spotted him nearby. A trooper then found him and attempted a traffic stop. Kirn came to a delayed stop and failed to exit the vehicle upon request. Then he took off, fleeing into Maryland.

He was finally taken into custody by police in Wicomico County, Maryland. He was extradited to Delaware on Tuesday, April 21.

Kirn was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree burglary, aggravated menacing, criminal contempt of a domestic violence protection order, disregarding a police officer signal, terroristic threatening, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, reckless driving, offensive touching and two counts of criminal mischief damaged property under $1,000. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $36,050.