VIDEO - Food Bank distributions tomorrow (Kent) and Friday (Sussex); register in advance.

Kent County

11 a.m. – Wednesday, April 22 Dover Intl. Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, Dover

Click here to register in advance: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kent-county-mass-distribution-tickets-102679414894

Sussex County

Noon - Friday, April 24 Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown

Click here to register in advance: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sussex-county-mass-distribution-tickets-102678923424