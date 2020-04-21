The Delaware Volunteer Firefighters’ Association and the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company were each awarded a $500 stipend from the national nonprofit Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition and State Farm to increase home fire sprinkler education.

The DVFA Sprinkler Committee will use the proceeds for a live side-by-side residential fire sprinkler burn demonstration during Home Fire Sprinkler Week, an educational program held annually in the U.S. and Canada. The week unites the fire service to increase awareness of home fire dangers to civilians and responders, and facts about installing fire sprinklers in new homes. This awareness week is scheduled for May 18-23; in the event COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, the demonstration will be rescheduled to a later date.

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. will also use the stipend to promote residential fire sprinklers during its annual open house, to be held Oct. 4. They will include a side-by-side burn demonstration during open house activities with help from the New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board.

According to HFSC, without sprinklers, home fires become deadly in as little as two minutes. These fires put residents and firefighters at risk from toxic smoke, heat and flames. With sprinklers, in a home fire, the sprinkler closest to the fire will activate when the temperature reaches about 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The sprinkler will spray water directly on the fire, controlling or putting it out. In most home fires, only one sprinkler activates.

For more, visit dvfassn.com, rehobothbeachfire.com or homefiresprinkler.org.