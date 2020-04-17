Activist group focuses on diverse communities

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware announced April 16 that they have 10,000 face masks to help frontline workers and vulnerable populations throughout Delaware.

Half were given to Westside Family Healthcare, a federally qualified health center that serves under- and uninsured community members in southeast Wilmington. President and CEO Lolita Lopez said the center is grateful for the donation.

“With their contribution, we can continue to protect the health and safety of our care teams and patients in the weeks ahead,” she said.

The other 5,000 will be split between Sunday Breakfast Mission, a homeless shelter providing meals, and workers at Food Bank of Delaware mobile food delivery and food pantry sites.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager Chris Coffey said they appreciate these organizations’ efforts to serve the state’s most vulnerable residents.

“As communities of color across the country are devastated by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, we’re proud to provide 10,000 medical masks to these three incredible organizations that are breaking down barriers to health and food security,” he said.

Bruce Davison of Sunday Breakfast Mission said the masks are a blessing. “Now more than ever, we need to protect our staff, our vulnerable residents and our guests in order to stay safe and healthy,” he said.

Last week, the organization partnered with church pastors to urge Gov. John Carney for a racial breakdown of the state’s coronavirus cases, which he has had done.

While the data is not yet available, a ProPublica study from other states reveals a disparity in mortality for African Americans compared to their white counterparts. CPBD will be delivering masks to these groups in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and shrink that disparity.

CPBD asks the governor to create a racial equity rapid response team and support organizations that reach racially diverse communities.