Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, all D-Delaware, joined colleagues in the House and Senate on April 16 in writing a bipartisan letter to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services urging the administration to waive restrictions that prevent doctors on certain employment-based visas from providing medical care at locations or in specialties other than those specifically approved for their immigration status.

Without a waiver of these restrictions, doctors on H-1B and J-1 visas who provide care in crisis locations, even remotely, would be putting their immigration status in jeopardy.

“USCIS should immediately waive the requirements of the 2015 Simeio guidance for health care providers seeking changes in previously approved employment or new concurrent employment during the current public health emergency,” the lawmakers wrote. “Such a decision would give our nation’s health care providers the flexibility that is needed to mount an adequate response during this emergency. Doctors need to be able to act now to use their knowledge and training to save lives without fear of the loss of their immigration status.”.

Earlier in April, the Delaware delegation and colleagues in both the House and the Senate wrote to USCIS urging the Administration to resume premium processing for physicians seeking employment-based visas.

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/2ylNBRQ.