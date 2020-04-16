The YMCA of Delaware announced April 16 it is offering free online classes and programming for all ages and fitness levels through broadcasts on Facebook and Zoom.

For the most up-to-date information and schedule, visit ymcade.org/live.

— Mondays: 6 a.m., Bootcamp; 8 a.m., Mini Core Bootcamp; 9 a.m., Virtual Run; 10:30 a.m., Barre; Noon, Athletic Circuit; 2:30 p.m., Kids Fitness; 3:30 p.m., Cycle; 5:15 p.m., Strength/HIIT; 6 p.m., Pilates; 7 p.m., Tai Chi.

— Tuesdays: 6 a.m. All Strength; 7 a.m., HIIT/GRIT; 8 a.m., Bodycombat; 9 a.m., Low Impact; 10:30 a.m., Dance Fitness; Noon, Pilates; 1 p.m., Chair Aerobics; 2:30 p.m., Family Fit Together; 5:15 p.m., Bodypump; 6 p.m., Bodyflow; 7 p.m., Yoga/Meditation; 7 p.m., Zumba.

— Wednesdays: 6 a.m., Bootcamp; 7 Am., Flex & Flow; 8 a.m., Barre/Core; 10:30 a.m., Strength Conditioning; Noon, Athletic Circuit; 2:30 p.m.; 5:15 p.m., Bodycombat; 6 p.m., Virtual Ride; 7 p.m., Tai Chi.

— Thursdays: 6 a.m., All Strength; 8 a.m., Strength; 9 a.m., HIIT; 10 a.m., Beginner Circuits; 10:30 a.m., Dance Fitness; noon, Bodyflow; 1 p.m., Chair Aerobics; 2:30 p.m. Family Fit Together; 3:30 p.m., Bootcamp; 5:15 p.m., Chair Yoga; 6:15 p.m., Bodypump; 7 p.m. Zumba.

— Fridays: 6 a.m., HIIT High Intensity; 8 a.m.; HIIT/Core; 10 a.m., Cycle; 11 a.m., Zumba; noon, Athletic Circuit; 2:30 p.m., Family HIIT; 6 p.m., Zumba; 6 p.m., Yoga; 6 p.m., Mom’s Club; 7 p.m., Book Club/Documentary Series.

— Saturdays: 8 a.m., Bodycombat; 9 a.m., Yoga; 10 a.m., Kickboxing; 11 a.m. Bodyflow.

— Sundays: 9 a.m., Yoga/Meditation; 10 a.m., CXWorx; 10:30 a.m., Bodycombat; 4:30 p.m., X-Training and Recovery for Runners.

For more, visit ymcade.org