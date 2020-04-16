While it remains closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Milton Arts Guild is offering an online mandala class from 2 to 4 p.m. April 24.

Learn about the history and magic of mandalas in “Zooming Mandalas” with Debra Wolford-Riser. These mesmerizing circles can help create calm in the midst of chaos. Create at least three free-hand mandalas: one for play, one for a “magical” purpose of the participant’s choice, and another just because.

Class fee is $8; visit miltonartsguild.org to register and pay. Participants must download Zoom onto their computer, tablet or smartphone before the class begins. Participants will also need regular and/or colored pencils, fine tip markers, about six pieces of heavy weight paper — card stock or watercolor paper — and something with which to make circles: a compass, cans, jar lids, glasses or anything else circular that can be drawn around.

Wolford-Riser, a MAG member, is a freehand and sacred geometry mandala artist.

For more, visit miltonartsguild.org or call 684-1500.