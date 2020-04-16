The Fund for Women, an endowed fund at the Delaware Community Foundation, donated $200,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Initiative, the DCF announced April 16.

The FFW’s gift, which will support grants to nonprofits addressing community needs resulting from the pandemic, was divided evenly between the COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund at the DCF and the Delaware Does More COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund at United Way of Delaware.

The Rapid Response Fund at UWDE is focused on alleviating the near-term impact of COVID-19 by working to supplement and support efforts related to children in low-income households, the working poor and seniors. The Strategic Response Fund at the DCF targets emerging and evolving needs of the state’s most-impacted communities for the longer term needs of the state. Philanthropy Delaware is working with UWDE and the DCF.

“While we recognize the many grant applications we received are vitally important to women and girls in Delaware, we also acknowledge that because of the COVID-19 crisis, we are in a very different environment today,” said FFW Chair Lynn Kokjohn. “We decided to dramatically change course and to redirect this year’s funding into the critical community work being managed by United Way and the Delaware Community Foundation.”

The two funds have already given $940,000 to 38 organizations, including the Food Bank of Delaware; First State Community Action Agency, Georgetown; Modern Maturity Center, Dover; Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark; and CHILD Inc., Wilmington.

Nonprofits can submit applications for the Strategic Response Fund at the DCF on a weekly rolling basis at delcf.org/covid-grants. Gifts to the fund can be made at delcf.org/covid19-fund.