24-year-old Gideon F. Sisk IV allegedly damaged two cars

Delaware State Police have arrested a Laurel man on two counts of aggravated menacing.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on April 15, when troopers were dispatched to the area of Samuel Hill and East Trap Pond Roads, in Laurel, for a report of a disorderly subject. A 38-year-old man advised that while he was traveling on Samuel Hill Road, a subject later identified as 24-year-old Gideon F. Sisk IV, ran out in front of his car. The victim swerved in order to avoid striking him and then stopped to check on him. Sisk allegedly threw a beer can at his car and a knife at the rear window of the car, causing it to shatter. The victim was able to leave the area uninjured.

In addition, a 16-year-old female was also traveling on Samuel Hill Road when she came in contact with Sisk. Sisk began yelling at her and approached her front passenger side window. Sisk allegedly stabbed the top of the door frame with a knife, leaving a small puncture hole. The victim left the area uninjured.

Troopers contacted Sisk at his residence on Samuel Hill Road and a odor of alcohol was detected. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of aggravated menacing, two counts of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and drunk on a highway. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $12,301 cash-only bond.