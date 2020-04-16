Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, announced April 16 their intention to press for a $12 million appropriation in the upcoming Phase 4/CARES 2 bill to enhance partnerships between companies in the U.S. and Israel to develop innovative medical projects aimed at detecting, treating and curing COVID-19.

The push is modeled on language in their bipartisan Expanding Medical Partnerships with Israel to Lessen Dependence on China Act.

“The U.S. and Israel are world leaders in the medical technology industry, and it is in the interest of all Americans, Israelis and the rest of the world that we work together to fight COVID-19,” said Coons. “This virus knows no borders, and our bill underscores the importance of international collaboration in the face of a truly global pandemic.”