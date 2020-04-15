19-year-old Cecil Gilmore arrested

The Georgetown Police Department arrested a 19-year-old for multiple felonies after a domestic incident.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 13, in the Dunbarton Oaks apartment complex. Police were dispatched to reports of a woman running through the complex parking lot, yelling that someone was trying to stab her. Upon arrival, officers were told that Cecil Gilmore was seen chasing his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend toward Route 113 with a knife. Gilmore was located in the parking lot of a nearby PNC Bank and taken into custody.

According to police, the two were arguing when Gilmore became upset and refused to allow the victim to exit the apartment. When he struck her face, she again attempted to flee the apartment. Eventually, she was able to get out, and Gilmore gave chase with a knife.

Gilmore was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault and breach of release. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of a $70,000 secured bond.