In light of the ongoing coronavirus disease crisis, Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore announced they have moved their annual Easterseals/CAI Volleyball Challenge to Aug. 21-22 at the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington.

The Volleyball Challenge raises critically needed funds for Easterseals, which provides services, education, outreach and advocacy so people living with autism and other disabilities can live, learn, work and play in their communities.

Recently, Easterseals had to make the decision to temporarily suspend some of their programs making fundraising more critical. While the date has changed, many of the aspects of the event have not changed. The 2020 Volleyball Challenge will still offer a cornhole tournament, vendor fair, kid zone and raffle baskets.

Teams consist of six to 10 players who play teams of similar ability in non-competitive play. Prizes will be awarded to the top fundraising individuals and teams. Registration is open at volleyballchallenge.com.

For more, email sdimartine@esdel.org, call 800-677-3800 or visit de.easterseals.com.