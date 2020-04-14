With its commitment to the safety of its girls and volunteers a top priority, Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay has canceled in-person sales of Girl Scout Cookies throughout the Delmarva Peninsula due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

This decision resulted in an excess inventory of nearly 41,000 boxes; GSCB will fund the remaining Girl Scout Cookie inventory for local Girl Scouts, and encourages the community to help so girls still may still experience the benefits of scouting.

“We will not allow our Girl Scout troops to incur any financial burden from this pandemic,” said GSCB CEO Claudia Porretti. “At this time, we are seeking community support from friends and business partners to help underwrite the remaining Girl Scout Cookie inventory that will be donated in local communities, providing troops an additional philanthropic learning opportunity amidst this new normal. Through Girl Scouts Cookie Care, you can order Scout Cookies for home delivery or make a donation.”

The COVID-19 pandemic hit in the midst of the cookie season, leaving girls and troops unable to meet their cookie goals and troop proceeds. Girl Scouts Cookie Care offers a way to safely order cookies for home delivery — pending local shopping availability — or donate cookies to first responders, volunteers and local causes.

For orders, donations and more, visit girlscouts.org/cookiecare.