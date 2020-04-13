Students from middle and high schools across the state took home awards from the 2020 Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference held Feb. 25-26.

Almost 400 high school business students from 27 schools in the state attended, and about 350 business students from 24 middle schools statewide participated.

High school students competed in 65 events in the categories of management; marketing and communications; digital communications and design; management information systems; business administration; and finance. These students also attended various workshops and campaigned for the state officer leadership team. The middle level students spent their day competing in 15 events and attending various workshops.

About 71 middle level students and 140 high school students qualified to attend the 2020 BPA National Leadership Conference, set for May in Washington, D.C.

High school results are available at bit.ly/3cinwld; middle school results are available at bit.ly/2XycJPU.

Markevis Gideon of Nerdit Now was the keynote speaker.

The high school event culminated with the celebration of leadership, recognition of community services, and the presentation of the 2020-21 State Officer Leadership Team at the awards ceremony with school representatives and families in attendance.

Student members elected to serve on the State Officer Leadership Team for 2020-21 are President Rachel Brzezicki, from Lake Forest High School, Lake Forest School District; Vice President Krunal Patel, from Delmar High School, Delmar School District; Secretary Nidhi Patel, from Odyssey Charter High School; Treasurer Desere Ndikum, from Newark Charter School; and Historian/Parliamentarian Rahul Konkimalla, from Newark Charter School.

Shivam Pathak, of Christiana High School, Christina School District, was named Student of the Year, and Shawn Smith, of Appoquinimink High School, Appoquinimink School District, was named Secondary Adviser of the Year. The Outstanding Service Award was presented to Rich Jester, of JP Morgan Chase; the Honorary Life Membership Award was presented to Sandi Fritzler.

The middle school event culminated with the presentation of the middle level representative to the State Officer Leadership Team Kinga Gul, of Newark Charter School.

BPA is the career and technical student organization for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields.

For more, visit bpa.org or email lisa.wilson@doe.k12.de.us.