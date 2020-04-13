57-year-old Dale A. Doak has warrants on file

Delaware State Police are attempting to locate a Lewes man wanted on felony assault charges.

The incident occurred at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, when 57-year-old Dale A. Doak became engaged in a verbal altercation with his 40-year-old girlfriend at their residence in Lewes. Police said Doak physically assaulted the her and took her cellphone to prevent her from calling 911. He left the area prior to police arrival. The victim refused medical treatment for her non-life threatening injury.

Active warrants are currently on file at Troop 7 charging Doak with felony second-degree assault and malicious interference with emergency communications.

Anyone with information regarding Doak’s whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

