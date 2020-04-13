Wilmington, Odessa, Middletown

Wilmington Transit Center

The Wilmington Transit Center, located at Front and Walnut Sts. will be opening as the new transfer location for most bus routes in downtown Wilmington.

The following routes will serve WTC: Inside-2, 5, 6, 11, 20, 31, 33, 35, 40, 52, and 305; Outside on Walnut St.-10, 13, 14, 16, 18, 25, 28, 45, 47, new 47X, 54, 55, and 301.

As a result of the opening of WTC and based upon considerable public comment to continue access to the Amtrak Station bus stop, the proposal was modified.

Routes 2, 5, 6, 11, 18 (one-way into Wilmington), 20, 31, 33, 35, 40 and 52 will serve the Amtrak Station bus stop as a drop off ONLY.

Route 48 will continue to serve the Amtrak Station stop as both pick up and drop off. The bus stop on Walnut at 3rd St. will be discontinued.

Other changes relating to the opening of Wilmington Transit Center include:

Routes 2, 5, 6, 11, 20, 31, 33, 35, 40, 52 and 305 will begin and end at WTC.

Routes 10, 45, 54, 55 and 301 will enter Wilmington via I-495 and Walnut St. instead of using Maryland Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Route 5 will be extended from 9th & Market Sts. to WTC. Buses leaving WTC to Christiana Mall will follow Walnut St. and out 4th St.

Route 18 local routing to Pike Creek from Downtown will follow King St. to 2nd St. Buses will no longer make the loop via Front St., Walnut St., 4th St. and Shipley St.

Routes 33 and 40 will be revised to enter Wilmington from I-95 via Delaware Ave. exit (Adams St.) instead of MLK exit (Maryland Ave.). The routing will operate through downtown via Adams St., Delaware Ave. and 10th St. to King St., and Front St. to WTC. Buses leaving WTC to Newark or Peoples Plaza will follow Walnut St. to 8th St., Orange St., 12th St., Delaware Ave., Van Buren, Gilpin, and Jackson Sts. to reach I-95. Service along Washington St. will be discontinued.

Specific changes

Schedule times on some routes will be adjusted to improve on-time performance and connections.

Route 2: Weeknight service after 7 p.m. will be improved to operate every 45 minutes instead of every 60 minutes with a later last trip departing Wilmington at 10:35 p.m. and departing Brandywine Town Center at 11:30 p.m.

Route 5: See p. 1 for routing changes.

Route 11: The first morning trip will begin and end on Lea Blvd. at Washington St, not serving Rockwood Office Park due to low ridership.

Route 14: A new weekday rush hour trip will serve Riveredge Business Park to meet shift times at Zenith. The trip will depart Miller Road Shopping Center at 5:45 AM, arrive at Riveredge Business Park at 6:29 a.m. and end at DHSS at 6:40 AM.

Route 18: See p. 1 for routing changes.

Route 28: A.I. DuPont Children’s Hospital will be served at the main entrance.

Route 33: Two mid-day and two evening weekday trips will no longer serve Fairplay Station due to low ridership. See p. 1 for routing changes.

Route 40: See p. 1 for routing changes.

Amazon-MOT

Route 43 & new Route 63: Route 43 service will be scheduled to operate during weekday rush hours connecting Amazon with Odessa Park & Ride. The routing will be revised so that all trips to Amazon will operate via Industrial Drive. The new weekday Route 63 service will be the neighborhood connector, by serving Odessa Park & Ride, and offering new service to Broad St., Appoquinimink Community Library, Middletown Square and Middletown Village. Implementation of bus stops in downtown Middletown are pending based on necessary approvals from Town of Middletown. Both routes will provide access to the Westtown Shopping Center, MOT Industrial Park and Amazon. Route 63 will operate weekdays from 5:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Route 45: Based on public comments, service will be retained with minor time and routing adjustments; it will not be merged with Route 301.

Route 47: Additional weekday trips will be scheduled from Wilmington to Middletown (6:12 a.m. and 6:42 a.m.) and from Middletown to Wilmington (4:05 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:45 p.m.). New Route 47X will operate express service between Middletown and Wilmington via US 301, DE 1, Christiana Mall Park & Ride, I-95 and I-495. Once the new North Middletown Park & Ride is open, Routes 47 and 47X will provide service to the Park & Ride.

Route 48: Routing will be streamlined to serve both AstraZeneca and JP Morgan Chase with bus stops on Powder Mill Rd., rather than going onsite at both locations.

New Holiday Service will be offered on Bus Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40, and 47 on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day, using a Saturday schedule, with Paratransit operating complimentary ADA-only service.