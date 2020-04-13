Volunteers are delivering groceries and picking up prescriptions for those most at-risk for coronavirus infection.

Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Middletown is delivering groceries and picking up prescriptions for those most at-risk for coronavirus infection.

Community members can fill out an online form telling them what they need, and church volunteers will deliver items or run any other errands requested. There is no cost for the service.

People can visit crossroadsde.com/neighbors and click “Request a delivery” where they can fill out the form. The order is assigned to a volunteer who buys the items. They will contact the requester when they have completed the shopping to notify them of the amount spent so they can prepare a reimbursement.

Reimbursement can be paid with cash or a check made out to the volunteer or by using a service, such as Venmo, Zelle or Paypal.

To limit social contact, the groceries will be left on the front porch. If cash or check, the person will take the envelope with the reimbursement funds.

Contact Crossroads at neighbors@crossroadsde.com or 302-307-3143 with any questions.