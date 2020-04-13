Recognizing their states share one integrated regional economy, Delaware Gov. John Carney, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced April 13 the creation of a multi-state council to restore the economy and get people back to work.

This announcement builds on the states’ ongoing regional approach to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coordinating group — composed of one health expert, one economic development expert and the respective chief of staff from each state — will work together to develop a fully integrated regional framework to gradually lift the states’ stay at home orders while minimizing the risk of increased spread of the virus.

Delaware’s representatives will include Sheila Grant, chief of staff, Office of Gov. John Carney; Kara Odom Walker, secretary, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services; and Kurt Foreman, president and CEO, Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

The council will create this framework using every tool available to accomplish the goal of easing social isolation without triggering renewed spread — including testing, contact tracing, treatment and social distancing — and will rely on the best available scientific, statistical, social and economic information to manage and evaluate those tools.

“We still have a situation in Delaware that is getting worse,” said Carney. “Infections of COVID-19 and hospitalizations are rising. Delawareans should stay home. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. Don’t visit Delaware unless you need to see a doctor, or care for a family member. You’ll only increase everyone’s risk. At the same time, we need to look forward. We need a consistent approach for moving our states out of this crisis, when that day comes. I’m grateful for the partnership of my fellow governors in the region. They are all working around-the-clock to prevent surges in COVID-19 cases, protect hospital capacity for the most critically-ill patients and save lives. We’ll get through this by working together.”

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19, related to medical or social service needs, should call 211; or 711 for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Questions may also be submitted by email to dphcall@delaware.gov.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.