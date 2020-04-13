33-year-old Kristin Shabazz charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Rehoboth Beach woman for burglary and additional charges.

The initial incident occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, when troopers were dispatched to the 19000 block of Central Avenue in Rehoboth for a disorderly incident. A 51-year-old female advised she had allowed 33-year-old Kristin Shabazz to stay at her residence but had asked her to leave. When Shabazz refused, the victim began removing her belongings from the residence. According to police, Shabazz picked up an unknown object and threw it at the victim, striking her.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and did not seek medical treatment. Shabazz left the area before police arrived.

About an hour later, a trooper on routine patrol on Coastal Highway, in the area of Rehoboth Avenue Extended, observed Shabazz walking. When the trooper attempted to make contact, she fled on foot and the trooper lost sight of her. As the trooper continued to search, a passerby directed him to the 37000 block of Burton Village Avenue.

Police said Shabazz entered an apartment through an open bedroom window in Burton Village Apartments and was then removed by one of the residents. She was then taken into custody by the trooper without further incident.

Found in the bedroom where Shabazz was located was a backpack police said she had been wearing, which contained about 0.05 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Three children were in the residence at the time of the break-in. No one was injured.

Shabazz was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree burglary, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief under $1,000 damage. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $19,100 cash bail.