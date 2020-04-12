“I didn't expect to get as many requests as I did.”

Humans aren’t the only ones quarantined right now. So is the world’s most essential working hare: the Easter Bunny.

Smyrna mom Sara Hennemuth couldn’t accept that the famous rabbit wouldn’t be able to bring joy to children today on Easter Sunday, since he’s on lockdown.

So Hennemuth decided to do the next best thing. She spent the last week mailing letters to kids, posing as the Easter Bunny. The Smyrna resident said she sent over 500 letters to families across the country, of which more than 95% were physical letters.

“I’ve had requests from Alaska, which I think is the furthest. I’ve also had Washington state, California, Texas and Georgia,” she said.

The concept to pose as the Easter Bunny started last month when the virus caused non-essential businesses to close, Hennemuth said.

The Smyrna resident owns La Lune Designs, a small graphic design business she runs in her home. Typically around this time of year she sells customized Easter baskets.

But when businesses started closing, she didn’t feel comfortable advertising her baskets on social media, she said.

After nearly caving to the idea that kids wouldn’t have an Easter this year, Hennemuth said the concept to write Easter letters popped into her head.

She initially posted a mock Easter Bunny letter on Facebook to get outside opinions about whether she should pursue the idea.

“Everyone responded that it would be great,” Hennemuth said. “I didn’t expect to get as many requests as I did.”

Since nearly 500 families requested to have bunny letters physically mailed to them, it ended up costing Hennemuth around $500 in expenses such as stamps, envelopes and ink for printing letters, she said.

The Smyrna mom used the same template for each letter she sent, except she’d change the name of each child she was addressing. A few of the parents also made special requests, she said.

One example includes a parent with an autistic son who recommended she encourage her child to make sure he was keeping up with his online speech classes.

“The Easter Bunny is like Santa Claus. When they tell a kid to do something, they’re gonna do it,” Hennemuth said.

Here’s a version of what Hennemuth’s Easter letter looked like:

“I am writing to let you know that just like everyone else in the world, I am not allowed to leave my home. With Easter only weeks away, I talked to Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy to see what to do. I am sad to say that my deliveries to all the children around the world will have to wait until we are all healthy again. I am very sorry. I know that life has been strange but the more we do what we are supposed to, the faster I can come deliver your Easter goodies. Santa thinks it will be really fun surprise for you to wake up one day and find a basket from when you did not know I was coming! I hope you think so too! --Your Friend, Easter Bunny”

Hennemuth said it was important to send Easter letters because years ago she wasn’t able to provide a nice Easter for her children, and it broke her heart. With so many people out of work right now, she didn’t want other families to experience what hers did.

“There are parents that don’t have a way or cannot afford to make Easter happen for their kids,” she said. “I’ve been in that situation when my kids were younger and it’s a terrible feeling to feel like you have to steal away a magical piece of their childhood.”

The Smyrna resident said her next project is to create about 200 masks for essential workers, including folks in health care, since many of her family members work in that field.