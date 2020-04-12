Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, on April 9 led his colleagues in a letter to President Donald Trump regarding the disbursement of aid to Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza.

The Palestinian people have not been receiving U.S. security, economic or humanitarian assistance appropriated by Congress for more than one year.

“We write to urge your administration to immediately disburse much-needed assistance to the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza,” wrote the senators. “In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic threatening hundreds of thousands of lives in the U.S. and abroad, we believe these funds are crucial to saving lives and livelihoods in the West Bank, Gaza, Israel and throughout the region. We recognize that the White House has taken bold steps on issues relating to the Israeli and Palestinian people, and we urge you to do so again now by implementing the aid provisions passed by Congress and signed into law in December 2019. These funds will be a crucial contribution to international efforts to fight COVID-19.”

In addition to Coons, the letter was signed by Sens. Tom Carper, D-Delaware; Dick Durbin, D-Illinois; Tim Kaine, D-Virginia; Angus King, I-Maine; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin; and Tina Smith, D-Minnesota.

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/2y4gUZ4.