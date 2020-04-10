A free financial webinar series, “Managing Credit Wisely When Your Income Drops,” is set for 3 to 4 p.m. April 14, online at bit.ly/2UYxzpR.

In this time of income instability and great credit deals, learn how to manage credit effectively; choose what bills to pay first; and whether or not that auto loan is too good an opportunity to miss.

The series is presented by t8he University of Delaware Cooperative Extension, a service of the UD College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Delaware Community Reinvestment Action Council/Money School and the Delaware Libraries.

Register at bit.ly/2UYxzpR.