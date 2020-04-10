The church's six congregations on the Eastern Shore from Smyrna to Salisbury are encouraging members in good health to fast on Good Friday and see videos with the Easter story online

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is participating in a worldwide fast with members of all faiths on Good Friday, April 10, for relief from COVID-19.

Russell M. Nelson, the president of the church, has specifically asked for people to fast and pray "that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened, and life normalized."

"[As your] health may permit, let us fast, pray, and unite our faith once again... Two meals or a period of 24 hours is customary. But you decide what would constitute a sacrifice for you, as you remember the supreme sacrifice the Savior made for you. Let us unite in pleading for healing throughout the world," Nelson said.

Also, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has online resources for Easter, including videos highlighting each day of the last week of Jesus Christ's life, which can be found at https://www.comeuntochrist.org/.

The site includes suggestions on how to make Easter Sunday more meaningful.