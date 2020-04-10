Portion of road scheduled to be closed temporarily between Townsend and Smyrna

Blackbird Forest Road between Blackbird Station Road and U.S. Route 13 is scheduled to be closed next week April 15-22 for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

DelDOT said the project between Smyrna and Townsend will run from 7 a.m. April 15 until 3 p.m. April 22, but the schedule could change in case of bad weather.

Detour

Eastbound: Massey Church Road to Black Diamond Road to U.S. Route 13 northbound and return to Blackbird Forest Road.

Westbound: U.S. Route 13 southbound to Black Diamond Road to Massey Church Road and back to Blackbird Forest Road.

Detour signs will be posted.

About the pipes

Crossroad pipes carry water from one side of the road to the other. A significant number of corrugated metal pipes corrode through and develop holes. Once holes start to form, the fill dirt on the outside of the pipe that supports the road can be lost into the pipe. This can create a sinkhole and can cause the pipe to collapse if it is not caught or replaced in time.

Once the pipe starts to collapse, the structure can no longer safely carry vehicular traffic or properly transport the water flow through the pipes. DelDOT replaces deteriorated corrugated metal pipes with reinforced concrete pipes or plastic pipes with a longer life.

For updates

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.