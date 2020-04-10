Beebe Healthcare will begin printing masks to utilize for its care team due to a donation of a 3D printer from Cyber Streets.

Cyber Streets, a nonprofit organization that aims at educating communities about cyber security and science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics opportunities in daily life, has been working with its members across Kent and Sussex counties to create masks for their first responders and medical workers. the group was founded by rob bentley, who also is beebe’s information technology security manager and member of the Sussex County STEM Alliance.

The prototype developed is printed to supplement an N95 mask with a replaceable filter for frontline staff to use in the event of a shortage during a surge. It was recently fit tested and approved by Beebe’s Infection Prevention team. Depending on the size of the mask, one 3D printer can produce roughly six or more masks a day per printer. The Cyber Streets network has already supplied and/or activated 10-plus printers to its members across both counties of which most are using it for their home school programs, while practicing social distancing to keep everyone safe.

Bentley and Cyber Streets/Sussex County STEM Alliance community have already donated 30-plus masks to frontline medical staff. Bentley said his goal is to deploy its multi-use masks to be quickly interchanged with varying resources as they continue to run scarce while partnering with several well-known organizations locally and nationally.

Their current goal is on track to have the community manufacture and donate at least 700 masks by mid-May or sooner as long as they continue to maintain the materials needed through dwindling supply chains.

“We at Beebe, Cyber Streets and Sussex County STEM Alliance have a highly driven passion to do what it takes to keep everyone safe in and outside of our business walls” said Bentley. “Right now more than ever, we all not only have an obligation to utilize and harness the power of technology to protect and save lives, but also an opportunity to inclusively engage and activate those who would otherwise not have the same opportunities presented by the digital divide. We feel that our first responders need to know that their community truly appreciates their courageous efforts, and this is a wonderful way they can see and feel their support to keep them safe and strong.”

Those interested in providing additional support, like and leave a comment on the Cyber Streets/Sussex County STEM Alliance Facebooks pages: facebook.com/cyberstreets and facebook.com/sussexcountystemalliance.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/covid19-relief or call 645-3337.