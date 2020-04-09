The Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 12th Annual Spring Expo, held March 5 at the Townsend Fire Co., exceeded expectations and set an attendance record with more than 2,000 guests.

The event was organized by the MACC Expo Planning Team along with sponsors iHeartRadio, Excel Business Systems, Encompass Health, Dutch Country Market, Dutch Home Furniture, Edward Jones, Dover Federal Credit Union, DSWA, WSFS Bank, Atlantic Broadband, American Spirit Federal Credit Union, Artisans' Bank, Del-One Federal Credit Union, Westown Movies, Splash Designworks, DiBiaso's Cleaning & Restoration Service, Clear Channel Outdoor, Anthony Teoli & Associates, Will Webber Photography, Costco, Integrated Wiring Solutions and Delaware Moving and Storage. Attendees also had food and drinks from local restaurants, breweries, vineyards and had the opportunity to connect with more than 100 vendors from the tri-state area and learn more about their products and services.

"Once again, the MACC Spring Expo was a big hit with our chamber members and the community at large,” said event co-chai Mary Jamieson. “We love partnering with our members to showcase their services to the MOT Community. This was our 12th Annual Spring Expo and each year it just seems to get better and better. In addition to being joined by over 80 local businesses, we showcased 23 eateries, wineries and breweries which are always a big hit with the guests who visit the expo. We're extremely grateful that we were able to hold our event on March 5 this year and look forward to next year's 13th Annual Spring Expo on March 4, 2021."

For more, visit maccde.com.