Clarence Dempsey, of Dover, placed third in the state in the I: Conventional Irrigated Class in the 2019 National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored annually by the National

Corn Growers Association.

Dempsey’s winning yield was 298.7214 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was Hubner Seeds H4890RC2P.

Dempsey was one of 531 state winners nationwide. The 2019 contest participation included 7,454 entries from 46 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers — three from each of nine classes — were named national winners, representing 12 states.

For more, visit ncga.com.