35-year-old Roy G. Murray III, of Greenwood, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Greenwood man for attempted burglary charges.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, when troopers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hickman Road. One of the victims said they found 35-year-old Roy G. Murray III hiding outside of the residence, wearing camo clothing and a face mask. As a second victim exited the residence, Murray confronted them with a bow and arrow, pulling the bow back and aiming it them. Both victims fled back into the residence and were able to close and lock the door behind them. Murray followed and attempted to gain entry by kicking the door several times but was unsuccessful. He then left the area on his bicycle.

Two other people were inside the residence during the incident, including a child. None of the victims knew Murray and no one was injured during the incident.

Troopers searching the area found Murray riding his bike. He failed to stop on command and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. A knife was found concealed in his pocket and the bow was recovered next to him.

Murray was charged with first-degree attempted burglary, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $152,501 cash bond.