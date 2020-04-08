Don't go to your doctor's office or the ER without calling first, since many can isolate at home without being evaluated in person.

Bayhealth is working in collaboration with the Division of Public Health and area health systems, testing patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

As of April 7, Bayhealth’s Coronavirus Management Team has received 3,476 calls and tested 1,014 community members.

The hotline is staffed by physicians, nurses and advanced practice providers. Patients who meet screening criteria for testing will be referred to one of our off-site drive-thru testing sites.

It is strongly recommended not to go to your doctor’s office or the ER without calling first, since many can isolate at home without being evaluated in person. As always, in a medical emergency, call 911.

Patients with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath may call 302-310-8477 or email Coronavirus@Bayhealth.org. The phone line is open Monday–Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More online: Bayhealth.org/COVID-19



