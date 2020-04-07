The Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware launched on April 6 an online Virtual Food Pantry — available at pendel.salvationary.org — which allows anyone to shop for their neighbors that might need extra help during this crisis.

Donations can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week; the virtual pantry is always open. Gifts help The Salvation Army provide needed groceries to people in the local community, distributed through food boxes and bags at the Salvation Army’s Corps Community Centers. Donations made will stay in the community.

Due to safety concerns, The Salvation Army is not able to accept material goods from the public; this virtual giving model will allow individuals to contribute to the initiative in a safe and convenient manner.

“We are seeing unprecedented needs,” said Capt. Timothy Sheehan, Delaware state coordinator, The Salvation Army of Delaware. “The Salvation Army is on the front lines addressing all these needs and will be there to provide desperately needed food. Any help that we can get from the public is greatly needed as we see more and more people who’ve never needed our help before, coming for food. Help us help others, because there is no quarantine from hunger.”

Any size donation is needed. $30 will provide one meal for a family of four. To donate by credit card, visit pendel.salvationarmy.org; to donate by check, mail to The Salvation Army Delaware, 400 N. Orange St., Wilmington, DE 19801. Refer all corporate gift offers to Carl Colantuono at carl.colantuono@use.salvationarmy.org.