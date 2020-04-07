20-year-old Jordan E. Dixon, of Felton, and a passenger, 20-year-old Parris J. Dixon, of Woodstock, Virginia charged

Delaware State Police arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit led to the discovery of drugs in Ellendale.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, April 6, when a trooper spotted a white Ford Crown Victoria traveling south on Route 113, in the area of Fleatown Road, at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was initiated and, according to police, the operator initially pulled over and stopped. Prior to making contact with the driver, the trooper discovered that the registration came back to a Ford Fusion and not a Crown Victoria. As the trooper exited their patrol vehicle and began to approach the car, the operator took off, driving in a reckless manner.

The vehicle was then seen entering a private driveway off Fleatown Road. A traffic stop was again initiated and contact was made with the driver, 20-year-old Jordan E. Dixon, of Felton, and a passenger, 20-year-old Parris J. Dixon, of Woodstock, Virginia.

Jordan Dixon did not have a valid license and was found to be in possession of about 27.9 grams of marijuana, 5.64 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Parris Dixon was found to be in possession of about 5.3 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Dixon was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, disregarding a police officer signal, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and traffic offenses. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Parris Dixon was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also released on his own recognizance.