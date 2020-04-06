Change in access starts April 8

Starting Wednesday, April 8, retired military members, their dependents and approved Veteran Health Identification Card holders will only be allowed on Dover Air Force Base Wednesdays and Saturdays.

On these days, they will have exclusive access to the commissary and pharmacy. They will have shared access to other base facilities, including the Base Exchange, shoppette and base post office. This does not include the housing side.

Active-duty members and their dependents will only have access to the commissary on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and access to the pharmacy on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. This group will have access to other base facilities throughout the week.

The pharmacy is scheduled to reopen April 10 after it closed last week due to a possible case of coronavirus. All beneficiaries are highly encouraged to enroll in Express Scripts mail-order pharmacy (https://www.express-scripts.com) as a precaution.

Col. Matthew Jones, the 436th Airlift Wing commander, directed these changes to ensure unit readiness, protect the community and address the coronavirus threat.

“We are implementing these changes because we care about all of Team Dover, including our retired military members,” Jones said. “Our military retirees are the longest serving members of Team Dover, and we remain dedicated to honoring their service. In response to this dynamic and ever-changing situation, we must continue to ensure mission readiness while providing for the health and safety of our entire community.”

Dover AFB remains in Health Protection Condition Charlie. Members and families are encouraged to practice prevention measures already in place, including following strict personal hygiene, social distancing, staying home except for essential errands or work and contacting their healthcare provider if they develop any symptoms consistent with coronavirus, such as fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

For the latest base-specific information, visit www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase or www.dover.af.mil/coronavirus. State-specific information: https://de.gov/coronavirus. For more, email 436AW.PA@us.af.mil.