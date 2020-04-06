Department of Justice issues cease-and-desist orders, police conduct checkpoints

The Delaware Department of Justice and law enforcement are cracking down on citizens and businesses that violate the state of emergency declaration.

“This is a tremendously difficult time for everyone, and the only path forward is for all of us to take this seriously as a community,” said Attorney General Kathleen Jennings. “These temporary restrictions are unprecedented, but they are necessary. And when people don’t take these orders seriously, we must step in. You are endangering people’s lives, including law enforcement officers, by forcing unnecessary interaction.”

Jennings’ office has so far cited a handful of individuals for failing to obey the emergency order.

The Department of State has sent several warning letters to businesses, informing them that they will be shut down if their behavior does not change. Six businesses have been issued cease-and-desist orders. One business owner, Sam Chick of Dover’s Puffster, was arrested for repeated non-compliance.*

Failure to obey an emergency order is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $50 to $500 and up to six months in prison per infraction.

In addition, the Consumer Protection Unit served a subpoena on the Great Valu at Adams Four in Wilmington related to price gouging allegations. Price gouging incurs penalties of up to $10,000 per offense.

The emergency order calls for any out-of-state individuals traveling into Delaware to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days. It also authorizes law enforcement to stop any vehicle solely for having out-of-state tags.

On Saturday and Sunday, April 4 and 5, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., state police conducted checkpoints throughout Sussex County. Checkpoint locations included on Plantation Road in Lewes, Coastal Highway at Route 1A in Rehoboth Beach, northbound Coastal Highway south of Bethany Beach, Route 113 in the area of Route 20 in Millsboro and Route 24 in the Long Neck area.

Over 2,600 vehicles passed through the checkpoints, 277 of them from out of state. No citations were issued or arrests made.

“Our emphasis and goal in enforcing the orders, specifically in regards to the travel restrictions, is to achieve voluntary compliance through education and awareness,” said Delaware State Police Superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen, Jr.

The checkpoints are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

There are exceptions that allow for out-of-state persons and vehicles to enter Delaware without being required to self-quarantine, including:

Motorists passing through Delaware en-route to other states. Motorists leaving their home state to work for a Delaware designated essential business to care for a family member in Delaware for healthcare reasons (pharmacy, going to vet, visiting doctor)

*Editor's note: According to the Department of Justice, Chick "was arrested for failure to obey an emergency order, but was cited in his personal capacity for personal behavior. As a separate but concurrent matter, his business was noncompliant with Gov. Carney's emergency directive and, after multiple police contacts, was issued a cease and desist order."