Officers and contracted employees at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington test positive

The Delaware Department of Correction announced today that two additional correctional officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

One officer, assigned to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, was last on duty on Thursday, April 2. The officer's last shift involved supervising an inmate at an area hospital. After beginning to experience flu-like symptoms, the officer began to self-isolate at home on Friday, April 3. The officer was tested for COVID-19 that day. The test came back positive Monday, April 6. The officer continues to self-isolate.

The other officer, assigned to the court and transportation unit, most recently worked at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington on Wednesday, April 1. On Saturday, April 4, after experiencing flu-like symptoms, the officer sought medical attention and was tested for COVID-19. Results came back positive Monday, April 6. The officer is receiving treatment in an area hospital.

Correctional employees who worked in close contact with these officers have been notified and advised on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms of the novel coronavirus..

No inmate within Delaware's correctional system has tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the weekend, two behavioral healthcare workers contracted within the Department of Correction (one at Vaughn, one at Young) tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to that, two other correctional workers, both at Vaughn Correctional Center, tested positive. Last week, a contracted healthcare worker assigned to New Castle Community Corrections Center, who had self-quarantined for 18 days, tested positive.