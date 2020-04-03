The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that work is scheduled to begin at the intersection at Routes 5 and 1, between Primehook and Deep Branch roads, Milton, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Mondays through Sundays, April 6 through May 27, for the reconstruction of the intersection.

Motorists should anticipate intermittent lane and shoulder closures at the intersection at Routes 5 and 1 for the reconstruction of the intersection.

Median work will occur April 6 through May 9.

Route 5 at the intersection of Route 1 will be closed May 7-27. Detour signage will be posted for motorists.

The project will eliminate the turning movement from Route 1 northbound to Route 5 and provide a longer acceleration lane for motorists from Route 5 to Route 1 northbound and the installation of median drainage.

Southbound motorists will take Route 1 southbound to Route 16/Broadkill Road to Route 5/Union Street Extension. Northbound motorists will take Route 5/Union Street Extension, take a left onto Route 16/Broadkill Road to Route 1 northbound.

Detour signage will be posted.