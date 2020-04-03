The New Castle County Department of Land Use announced March 31 it is making every effort to process land development applications and building permits, conduct inspections, continue planning projects, legislation, task forces and address property maintenance concerns in a timely fashion without sacrificing the health, safety and wellbeing of residents, customers and employees.

Effective at noon April 2, the New Castle County Government Center will be closed to the public. Residents and customers will need to business by one of the following methods: online at newcastlede.gov/186/online-services; by phone, for permits, inspections and planning to 395-5400, and for codes enforcement, to 395-5555; by email, to landuse@newcastlede.gov; or postal mail, to Department of Land Use, 87 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720.

Codes enforcement concerns may also be emailed to propertymaintenance@newcastlede.gov.

The public is encouraged to conduct business by one of the aforementioned methods. However, if a customer wishes to personally drop-off applications, fees or other paperwork, there will be a blue mailbox located inside of the vestibule of the Government Center. A staff member retrieves any submitted materials from that mailbox daily. As the health emergency continues to evolve, this drop-off option may be eliminated.

For more, visit newcastlede.gov/lu.