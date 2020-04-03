Highmark announced April 2 that members who require in-network, inpatient hospital care for COVID-19 will not incur any deductibles, coinsurance and copays, effective immediately.

The decision applies to members with group employer coverage — self-funded groups may elect to opt into the program — as well as Affordable Care Act and Medicare members. Highmark previously waived out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and telehealth and is now doing the same for related inpatient hospitalization following a positive test.

“Our No. 1 priority — especially during this crisis — is to make sure that our members receive the care that they need,”said Deborah Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Inc. “With this decision, we are removing potential barriers our members may face in receiving care for COVID-19. It is the right thing to do for our members and for our community.”

The waiver will continue through May 31 as Highmark continues to monitor and evaluate the rapidly changing nature of this crisis. To ensure members can continue to safely receive care, Highmark ahs expanded access to telehealth services for all members, and has waived out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles, coinsurance and copayments on all covered telehealth services from contracted vendors and providers through June 13.

Highmark has also expanded access to both in- and out-of-network teleaddiction services for members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Delaware who are in addiction treatment and need immediate help without any out-of-pocket costs.

