State police patrolling non-interstate roads with a large volume of out of state travelers

Troopers will be conducting directed patrols on non-interstate roadways which have been identified as having a large volume of out of state travelers, in an effort to enforce the governor’s declaration.

Again the intent of this order and the purpose of the stop is to achieve voluntary compliance. These stops are intended to serve the public welfare.

Now is not the time to visit Delaware. As a state and a nation, we are facing a serious situation that is getting worse each day.

Our goal is to limit a surge in COVID-19 cases that would overwhelm our hospital system. Per the order, we must control and prevent the spread in our Delaware communities coming in from other states. We’ll get through this – but everyone needs to do their part.

Contained within this modification there are limited exceptions that allow for out-of-state persons and vehicles to enter Delaware without being required to self-quarantine:

• Motorists may pass through Delaware enroute to other states.

• Motorists may leave their home state to work for a Delaware designated essential business, to care for a family member in Delaware, or for healthcare reasons (pharmacy, going to vet, visiting physician).

• Out-of-state employees who work for an essential business in Delaware but who could otherwise do their work from home should remain home.

The Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware law enforcement agencies are empowered to respond, inspect and react accordingly. Out-of-state visitors who fail to self-quarantine could face criminal charges.



