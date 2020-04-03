Major sweetheart available for adoption

A potential foster mom brought her baby girl to the Brandywine Valley SPCA to help pick the dog they would foster. They looked at several dogs, but the little girl didn’t notice any of them. Then she met Katt. It was love at first sight.

Katt had been overlooked in the shelter for months, but this little girl instinctively knew what the shelter staff and volunteers already knew, that Katt is an amazing dog. Katt’s foster mom says, “We love fostering her.”

Katt is a sweet snuggler, treating the baby gently and giving her soft kisses. Sometimes she does remind adults that she’d like to be a 40 pound lapdog. Katt enjoys fetching tennis balls and playing with squeaky toys when not cuddling. She’s an easy walker and enjoys leisurely strolls. Katt is housebroken and well-mannered in her foster home.

She comes with two bonsues: that adorable snaggle-tooth and an adoption fee that has been sponsored by a generous donor.

Katt is being fostered out of the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s New Castle campus. To meet her, email Lauren Campbell at lcampbell@bvspca.org.