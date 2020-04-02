Through an organized effort, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and DonateDE.org are requesting donations to the Delaware’s medical professionals, of items from businesses or community members who have supplies that they do not currently need.

Members of the community are not being asked to purchase new items for donation.

Needed items include all types of unused protective face masks, especially N95 masks; protective suits and medical scrubs; goggles, safety glasses and face shields; cleaning and sterilizing solutions and wipes; medical gloves; digital and disposable thermometers; hand sanitizer; and disposable stethoscopes.

Donations can be made from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2-4 at Delaware Teen Challenge Thrift Store, 22941 Sussex Highway, Seaford.

For other donations opportunities, call 536-5386.