Madeline Canalichio is a nursing student at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire

Madeline Canalichio of Millville, recently returned from a medical education trip to Costa Rica with Saint Anselm College of Manchester, New Hampshire.

Canalichio is a class of 2020 nursing major. She was one of eight students from Saint Anselm who conducted home visits, ran clinics in two impoverished communities and provided health education at a shelter for teenage mothers in Costa Rica.



Canalichio and her colleagues were immersed in a new culture while confronting pressing healthcare issues such as communicable diseases, disaster relief, environmental health and the expense of care in developing areas. During the week-long trip, they also attended a physician-led class and completed clinical hours. The students gained valuable hands-on nursing experience abroad, as well as an understanding of cross-cultural nursing care.



The Costa Rica trip, which took place over winter break, is part of the spring semester course "Community & Public Health Nursing." Upon return to the classroom, the students began discussion of epidemiology, communicable disease, environmental health and disaster relief.



Saint Anselm College is a four-year Catholic liberal arts college. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the school began remote instruction on March 23.