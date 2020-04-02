The Indian River School District will begin offering "Drive-Up WiFi" service April 2 at Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown, and Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro.

This is an opportunity for staff and students to access the internet free of charge during the coronavirus pandemic.

Drive-Up WiFi will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Users must stay in their vehicles and park within designated areas of the parking lot while accessing the internet.

Use of the complimentary internet is for academic purposes only. Building staff reserve the right to ask any vehicle to leave if they determine they are in violation of these rules or if the parking lot is needed for another unforeseen purpose. No technical support will be provided with this free service.

For details and instructions, visit irsd.net/access and click the “Drive-Up WiFi” link at the top of the page. This will take users to a special page with instructions on how to access the school wireless networks.