The Georgetown Police Department is now accredited by the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission, the department announced March 31.

The Delaware Police Accreditation Commission unanimously voted to grant Georgetown Police Department accredited status at its March 17 meeting.

Accreditation is a method of helping law enforcement agencies improve overall performance. DPAC has developed 108 standards that consist of 192 components; those standards are divided into four categories: organization and management; law enforcement functions; custody; and staff support.

The Georgetown Police Department has been working for nearly two years to achieve accredited status. During the two years, the agency rewrote all policies and procedures, revamped evidence handling protocols to include automating all evidence inventory, completed construction projects to address holding area/custody requirements and instituted new report writing requirements.

“I am very proud of the women and men of the Georgetown Police Department for achieving Delaware Police Accreditation status,” said Georgetown Police Chief R.L. Hughes. “This has been an arduous task but very rewarding. Our agency has proven that we meet the standards required of a 21st-century police agency and that we stand ready to serve our community.”